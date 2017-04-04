UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for missing elderly Cranston man

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. — The Silver Alert for 86-year-old John Saul Jr. has been cancelled, according to police.

Cranston police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday morning for a missing man.

Police say Saul Jr. was last seen at the Warwick Mall around 9 a.m. Monday.

According to police, Saul Jr. has dementia.

Officials described him as being 5-foot 8 inches and weighing 140 pounds.

Saul Jr. was last seen wearing a blue polo jacket, black sweater, green pants, and a blue bucket hat.

He was driving a black Volkswagen Jetta with Rhode Island license plate LV730.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017