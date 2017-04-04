Seekonk Stop and Shop shut down due to suspicious package - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Seekonk Stop and Shop shut down due to suspicious package

Posted:

By: News Staff

SEEKONK, Mass. — A Stop and Shop in Seekonk was briefly shut down Monday night after officials found a suspicious package in the parking lot.

Police found the container in the north end lot of the Newman Avenue store approximately after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say there was a flashing LED light on the cover of the container.

According to authorities, a perimeter was established to prevent people from going near the container as a precaution.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad team was called in to assist with the incident.

Police discovered the box contained only discarded food, and the scene was cleared two hours later.

