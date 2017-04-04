Fall River police seek missing woman

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, M.A. – The Fall River Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing woman Tuesday afternoon.

Police are looking to locate 29-year-old Krystal Boswell, who has been missing since Saturday.

Boswell is described as a white female, standing at 4'11" with brown hair and eyes, and a medium build.

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Boswell is strongly encouraged to contact the Fall River Police Department at: (508)676-8511, or the Anonymous TIP Line (508)672-TIPS.

