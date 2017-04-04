Suspended Woonsocket Cop accused of attacking teen

By: Rebecca Turco

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A suspended Woonsocket Police patrolman with a checkered past is accused of attacking a 16 year-old boy.

Patrick Cahill, 28, is charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Cahill volunteers for the high school football team. Witnesses say Cahill punched the teenager and put him in a headlock on March 27, according to the police report.

In the report, Cahill claimed the teen was distracting the football players while they were training in the weight room. He said the student got in his face and wouldn't leave, so cahill held him down and waited for backup, until a crowd formed and cahill let him go.

The 16 year-old told police he was scared for his safety and tried to run away.

Cahill's court appearance was over whether his new charges violate the bail conditions set from his appeal of a 2014 child abuse conviction. Cahill was found guilty of choking his then 9-year-old sister. He was released on bail on the conditions he keep the peace and be on good behavior.

The judge continued Cahill's bail violation hearing to Friday. Cahill was remanded to the ACI.

