Cranston Police seek women involved in plumbing larceny - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cranston Police seek women involved in plumbing larceny

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department. Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department.
Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department. Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. - The Cranston Police Detectives Division is looking to identify two females wanted for a shoplifting incident.

Authorities say the incident occurred at the Lowes on Garfield Avenue.

One of the suspects identified as a white female, is believed to be in her mid-50s, and appears to have strawberry blonde hair. She was last seen wearing pink pants, dark shoes, and a short shirt with horizontal blue and white strips. She is also carrying around a large, black bag.

The second female is described as a white or Hispanic female believed to be in her 20's.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink shirt, a brown jacket, and was carrying a pink shirt.

The two women are suspected to have shoplifted plumbing items for a total of $250.

The two women are alleged to have fled into a black Nissan Maxima bearing RI registration plates that was operated by a male, after passing all points of purchase in the store.

Contact Cranston Police Detective Lee Sohn with any information, (401) 477-5147 or (401) 942-2211.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.