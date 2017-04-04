Cranston Police seek women involved in plumbing larceny

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. - The Cranston Police Detectives Division is looking to identify two females wanted for a shoplifting incident.

Authorities say the incident occurred at the Lowes on Garfield Avenue.

One of the suspects identified as a white female, is believed to be in her mid-50s, and appears to have strawberry blonde hair. She was last seen wearing pink pants, dark shoes, and a short shirt with horizontal blue and white strips. She is also carrying around a large, black bag.

The second female is described as a white or Hispanic female believed to be in her 20's.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink shirt, a brown jacket, and was carrying a pink shirt.

The two women are suspected to have shoplifted plumbing items for a total of $250.

The two women are alleged to have fled into a black Nissan Maxima bearing RI registration plates that was operated by a male, after passing all points of purchase in the store.

Contact Cranston Police Detective Lee Sohn with any information, (401) 477-5147 or (401) 942-2211.

