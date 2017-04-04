John Hope Settlement House announces new leadership, partner

By Bianca Buono

State Representative Anastasia Williams is stepping down as board chairwoman of the John Hope Settlement House.

"My term was getting ready to expire,” said Williams at a news conference Tuesday.

The embattled community center, founded in Providence back in 1929, is now under the leadership of Jameela Dunston.

"It is important that we preserve this rich history and heritage despite our financial operational challenges,” Dunston said.

Dunston is putting it lightly. John Hope's finances are such a mess that they've been cut off from receiving several city and state grants they rely on. On top of that, DCYF is trying to take away John Hope's daycare license because of numerous violations. If that happens, the state auditor general says John Hope will probably have to declare bankruptcy.

"That doesn't necessarily mean that's what's going to happen,” Williams said of the auditor’s findings.

Now, John Hope is relying on a partnership with a consulting firm founded just a few weeks ago. The firm is so new it doesn't have a website yet.

The company is called PEOpeople and it's led by three former YMCA employees who each have lawsuits against YMCA CEO Steven O'Donnell.

PEOpeople will be providing their services to John Hope for free.

"We are going to focus on professional analysis that looks at finances, compliance, strategic planning, development and fundraising,” said Karen Cooper, one of the co-founders of PEOpeople.

The fate of John Hope’s daycare license is expected to be decided in Superior Court with Judge Licht on April 17th.

