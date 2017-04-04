Man found guilty of raping girlfriend over smoking last cigarett - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man found guilty of raping girlfriend over smoking last cigarette

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A man has been found guilty on sexual assault charges after her raped his girlfriend for smoking their last cigarette.

Authorities say, 36-year-old Leopoldo Belen, was found guilty by a Providence Country Superior Court jury on four counts of first degree sexual assault.

Belen physically and sexually assaulted his former girlfriend in her apartment in Woonsocket on April 1, 2017.

The victim testified that Belen had gotten angry and violent towards her after being awoken by the smell of cigarette smoke, finding out that she had previously smoked their last cigarette.

After escaping from Belen, the victim ran downstairs wearing only a bed sheet and knocked on her neighbor’s door to for safety. She then called e-911 to report the assault.

Belen was arrested later that day and has been held without bail since he was arrested.

A date for sentencing has not yet been set by the court.

No further information is available at this time.

