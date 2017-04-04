Man Arrested for Threatening Two People at Knife Point - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man Arrested for Threatening Two People at Knife Point

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

TAUNTON, MA- A Taunton man was arrested after threatening two people at knife point, authorities say.

Officers responded to Broadway on Saturday, April 1, 2017, around 6:07 p.m. after a 911 call came in from a resident stating that he had been threatened with a knife.

Upon arrival, a second victim was also identified on scene, stating that he was also approached by a man with a knife.

The suspect, identified as Marc Pemberton, 43, of Middleboro Avenue, East Taunton was arrested.

Police say Pemberton approached the second victim saying, “I’m going to kill you” while holding a knife at him.

The knife was located during his booking, along with a single round of ammunition.

Pemberton was arraigned on Monday  in Taunton District Court for two counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and one count of Possession of Ammo without a License to Carry.

