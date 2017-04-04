State attorney general objects to release of 38 Studios docs - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

State attorney general objects to release of 38 Studios docs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island's attorney general is objecting to the governor's request to release grand jury records related to the state's failed loan to a now-defunct video game company.              

Democrat Peter Kilmartin argued in a 29-page brief filed Tuesday in state Superior Court that releasing the sealed criminal investigation records would set a dangerous precedent.              

He cited “centuries of precedent” protecting the closed proceedings and suggested Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's request and past remarks “cast a negative light” on the process.              

Raimondo petitioned the court last month after the state settled a related civil lawsuit. In her 3-page request, she argued there was still “extraordinary public interest” in 38 Studios' 2012 collapse.       

The company, owned by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, went bankrupt two years after receiving a $75-million state-backed loan.

