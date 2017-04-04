Multiple calls for resignation of Warwick Superintendent

By: Samantha Fenlon

WARIWCK, R.I. – After numerous problems came to light including parents and teachers not being informed that fire alarms were not working at two elementary schools, a contentious Warwick school committee meeting ended with calls for Superintendent Dr. Phillip Thornton to resign Tuesday night.

"Mr. Thornton I’d like to say this directly to you you're priorities are not our priorities," said Jessica Cortez, President of PTA for Norwood Elementary.

Parents and teachers took to the podium during the public comment period of Tuesday's school committee meeting, repeatedly emphasizing that they think the safety of their students has been put at risk.

"As a parent I don't feel that his actions are showing that he can be as effective to continue to be the superintendent of Warwick, to be blunt as a parent I would like him to step down," said Cortez.

The Superintendent was aware of recent tensions, and started the meeting with an apology for his handling of broken fire alarm systems at two Warwick elementary schools.

Back in late March parents and teachers at Holliman and Norwood Elementary Schools learned the systems had been down for about a month, with most only being informed once the story blew up in the media.

"I want to offer my personal apologies to the teachers and the parents at Norwood and Holliman for the poor communication. Communication starts and ends in my office and it has to be much better than it was," said Superintendent Dr. Phillip Thorton.

For concerned parents however, it's too little too late.

"He did not take the safety of the students and staff who are under his his care to heart," said parent Stephanie Shelton.

A slew of other issues also caused concern, including a recent septic backup at Warwick Vets Junior High, and a just released air quality study that found higher that usual levels of carbons dioxide at the school.

Another issue brought up during public comment was bullying. An attorney for a student jumped by fellow students and hospitalized spoke; criticizing the districts response.

There were also calls for the resignation of the school committee chair.

As far as the fire alarms, ABC6 News learned both schools are on track to be fixed by Friday.

On the issue of carbon dioxide levels, the district is looking to put in a new HVAC system which will lower the levels, but insist the schools are safe at this time.

ABC6 News spoke to Dr. Thorton following the meeting, where he he said he has no intention of resigning.

