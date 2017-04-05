Another coyote ensnared in trap seen in Rhode Island - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Another coyote ensnared in trap seen in Rhode Island

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. - Another coyote has been seen wandering around Rhode Island with one leg ensnared in a trap.

The Newport Daily News reports that Portsmouth police posted a resident's photo on Facebook of the animal with a clamp around its front, right leg.

A coyote was caught in an illegal trap last month in Middletown and had to be euthanized by the state Department of Environmental Management.

State Veterinarian Scott Marshall said that coyote's right leg sustained numerous fractures and massive soft tissue loss from the trap, which was still attached. The animal was malnourished because its injuries left it unable to hunt.

A coyote expert says she wouldn't be surprised if both traps were set by the same, likely ``very inexperienced,'' person.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

