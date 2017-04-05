Officials: Craig Price stabbed fellow inmate - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Officials: Craig Price stabbed fellow inmate

Notorious killer Craig Price as been moved to administrative confinement at his Florida prison for stabbing a fellow inmate Tuesday, according to the Rhode Island Department of Corrections. 

The inmate that was stabbed was taken to the hospital and it reportedly in stable condition at the moment.

Price was 15 when he confessed in 1989 to killing four neighbors in Warwick.

Due to the fact that he was a juvenile, he was eligible to be released at the age of 21, but was found in contempt in 1997 for refusing court ordered psychological testing.

Price has been in prison ever since.

There is no word yet on what led to the stabbing or how this will impact Price’s sentence.

The Department of Correction in Florida is investigating.

ABC6 News will update you on this story as soon as we get more information.

