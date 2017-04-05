School bus crash injures 23 students and bus driver in Bedford

By: News Staff

BEDFORD, Mass. – A van towing a trailer crashed into a school bus Wednesday morning in Bedford and sent 23 students as well as the driver to the hospital.

The accident happened around 9:10 a.m. on Route 3 southbound, just before Exit 26.

The crash resulted in minor injuries to 23 middle school students and the 44-year-old Methuen bus driver.

The Bartlett Community Partnership School bus was traveling on Route 3 when a vehicle abruptly changed lanes in front of the bus, causing the driver to brake sharply. A GMC van towing a trailer that was traveling behind the bus was unable to stop in time and crashed into the rear of the bus.

The students and bus driver were transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Saints Medical Center in Lowell, and Emerson Hospital in Concord for treatment.

There were approximately two dozen people on the bus, the majority being students.

The remaining students were transported to another bus and driven back to the Bartlett School.

The driver of the GMC was a 24-year-old Lynn man who was not injured.

No charges have been filed at this time.

