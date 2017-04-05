DEM Seeking Information on Illegal Coyote Traps

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PORTSMOUTH, R.I- The DEM is looking for any information in regards to two incidents involving coyotes being stuck in illegal leg-hold traps.

Authorities say on Tuesday, April 4 in Portsmouth, a coyote was legally shot by a property owner trying to access a chicken coop.

The owner noticed the coyote having a leg-hold trap on its leg and reported the incident to DEM. Two weeks before, a coyote was spotted in Middletown, RI with a leg-hold trap. The second coyote sustained significant damages from the trap and was put down for humane purposes.

Coyotes are often seen in populated areas searching for food. When coyotes find abundant food sources around neighborhoods, detrimental situations occur that can put the animal and the public in risk of danger.

The public is reminded to:

Keep bird feeders out of reach.

Do not feed your pets outside; if you do, take dishes inside at night

Store full garbage bags in sheds or garages; double bagging or the use of ammonia draws away and reduces the order that could attract wildlife

Put garbage out for pick up in the morning of that day, not the night before

Keep barbeque grills clean of grease

Do not put food scraps or meat in your compost pile

Under the Rhode Island Law, punishment for illegal traps include a fine, imprisonment (not to exceed one year), or both. Any person found guilty will have their trapping privileges and license to trap revoked for one year from the day of conviction. Anyone who maliciously wounds an animal is subject to a penalty for up to five years imprisonment and a hefty fine, by State Law.

If anyone has any information on who is setting these traps, contact DLE at (401) 222-3070.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017