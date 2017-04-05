Police warn of social media kidnapping scam

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

WRENTHAM, M.A. - Scammers are paying attention to what you post on social media.

A mother in Wrentham learned that the hard way.

Patricia Hebner got a terrifying call that her daughter was kidnapped, but it turned out to be a hoax; a scammer trying to get some money.

Hebner says she heard a voice like that of her daughter saying “help…they put me in a van...and I’m on the freeway.”

Patricia was convinced her daughter Victoria had been kidnapped.

"And he said I have your daughter, she's in back of van and I'm going to kill her unless you give me money," said Hebner.

“He said get me the money or the next time you see your daughter it's going to be at her funeral."

Patricia called 911, but now the rest of the story.

Police were able to locate her daughter who was on vacation in Las Vegas.

Turns out Victoria posted a picture of herself on Instagram, and the criminal scammers took full advantage of it.

Police say it's common and to be careful when posting vacation pictures because scammers troll social media.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017