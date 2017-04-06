Vigil held for 4 deceased babies in Rhode Island

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. — Community members and child advocates held a candlelight vigil in Cranston Wednesday night to memorialize four babies named in the advocacy report who died over the past year.

Foster and adoptive parents along with child advocates gathered at the park.

Four swings were pushed to symbolize each baby who has died.

“We are preparing for significant advocacy to fix a broken, broken system.”

The House Oversight Committee was expected to go over last month’s report by the Child Advocate that found four children had died under state care.

There is no word yet on if this updated report will be presented.

