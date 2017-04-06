UPDATE: Three dead in overnight Pawtucket crash, friends identify one victim

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Three people are dead after a car hit a pole and split in half on Walcott Street in Pawtucket. According to Police, five people were in the car when the crash happened around 12:15am.

The three women that died were all in their 20's, Antonio Pires, Mayor Grebien's director of administration confirmed for ABC6 News Thursday afternoon. The male driver and the male in the passenger seat both survived and fled the scene. They were located by Pawtucket Police shortly after and taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Friends identified one of the victims Thursday night as Fatima Ros, nicknamed 'Fatty.' She was described to ABC6 News as bubbly, smart and was reportedly very much in love with her fiance.

Two female passengers died at the scene and another female was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“It was a shock and surprise. I’ve just never seen a car split in half before. And when I found out it had five people in it, god bless them,” said Bob Carvalho who witnessed the aftermath.

“For it to only be one car people were wondering if it was a police chase, if it was somebody chasing them or what,” said Mason Catallozzi, who also witnessed the after.

“It was just incredible, incredible because you're getting up getting ready to work make your money feed your family and then you just see a car in two pieces,” said Catallozzi.

The cause of the accident and why the two men in the car fled the scene is still under investigation. According to Pires, only the male in the passenger seat was wearing his seat belt. All five people in the car were ejected from the vehicle. Pires added that because of the disturbing scene, Pawtucket Firefighters will be offered counselors to overcome the traumatic experience.

The victims names are expected to be made public on Friday morning at 11am by Pawtucket Police. Results of the accident reconstruction are also expected to be announced.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017