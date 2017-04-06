Pawsox season kicks off today! - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pawsox season kicks off today!

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The PawSox season kicks off Thursday down in Pennsylvania against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. 

Joe Bradlee, the Special Assistant to the President and General Manager for the Pawtucket Red Sox, brought the mascot, Paws, to visit Good Morning Providence to talk about what is ahead for the boys of summer at McCoy.

The home owner is Monday, April 10.

And this year, there will be themed fireworks night for every Saturday home game.

