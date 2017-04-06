Fake inspector scams LaSalle Bakery - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fake inspector scams LaSalle Bakery

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A man who pretended to be an inspector with the Providence Fire Department scammed LaSalle Bakery out of cash.

Police say he walked into LaSalle Bakery on Smith Street Sunday and claimed he had to inspect the fire extinguishers and other equipment through out the bakery.

He then handed a worker two invoices and said the manger approved a cash payout and walked away with $500.

Authorities say the suspect is identified as a heavy set white male, wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt, and a black hat.

Police believe the suspect may have been driving a grey Chrysler 300 bearing New Jersey registration C71 FNX.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. If you recognize the man, you are asked to call police at (401) 243-6233.

