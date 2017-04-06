Police Sergeant arrested in federal child pornography investigation

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

ATTLEBORO, M.A. - Attleboro Police Sergeant Richard Woodhead was arrested at his home on Kerry Drive on Thursday charged with three felonies related to child pornography.

Homeland Security and Rhode Island State Police were seen raiding the 54-year-old's home. He later appeared in Federal Court in Providence Thursday afternoon wearing a Patriots sweatshirt.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney told the judge that there is substantial evidence against the 32-year-veteran including child pornography that was found secret compartment in his bedroom closet. Investigators say they also found a substance made with acetone that they referred to as ‘jungle juice.’ The prosecution says it was made of acetone and likely used for huffing, alluding to a potential substance abuse problem.

The defense told the judge that acetone is commonly used to remove paint and that finding it does not mean Woodhead is huffing it. Woodhead's attorney said that his client is not a danger to the public or a flight risk.

Other evidence that police are said to have against the sergeant including emails and recorded phone calls.

Woodhead was held pending a bail hearing next week. The judge ordered that he undergo a mental evaluation before that time.

Attleboro police confirm that Woodhead has been placed on administrative leave.

Woodhead is charged with attempted enticement of a minor, attempt to receive child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Attleboro Mayor Kevin Dumas releasing this statement on the arrest of Woodhead; "Earlier today, I was notified that one of the City's police officers was arrested and charged by federal authorities with very serious and egregious criminal conduct. This news is disturbing to everyone, including the dedicated men and women who serve in the Attleboro Police Department. I want to assure the citizens of Attleboro that Police Chief Heagney and I, in consultation with the City's Labor Attorney, are taking appropriate and immediate action. I will provide a further update this coming Monday, April 10th. The City will have no further comment until that time."

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017