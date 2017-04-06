Police: Man's hand cut off with machete during fight - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: Man's hand cut off with machete during fight

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of The Lowell Sun. Courtesy of The Lowell Sun.

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

LOWELL, M.A. - Police in Massachusetts say a man's hand was cut off with a machete during a fight at a public housing project in Lowell.           

Capt. Timothy Crowley tells The Sun newspaper that officers responded to the project at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing.              

Responding officers reported a victim with a “severe hand injury” and requested an ambulance.              

The victim was taken to the hospital where doctors were assessing whether the hand could be re-attached. Police say the injury is not life threatening.              

Police arrested 54-year-old Domingo Ayala and charged him with mayhem. Additional charges are possible. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.              

It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.