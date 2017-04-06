Closing arguments wrap up in Hernandez double murder trial

By News Staff

Aaron Hernandez's double murder trial is coming to a close as oth sides wrapped up closing arguments Thursday.

Hernandez's defense lawyer Jose Baez says there is no evidence his client shot and killed Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado after a confrontation inside a Boston nightclub that prosecutors say began over a spilled drink.

"There’s no spilled drink on him! There’s nothing - zero - to indicate that anything has been spilled on Aaron."

Instead he points to Hernandez's former friend and the state's star witness Alexander Bradley.

He says Bradley shot the men over a drug deal, but got the "deal of a lifetime" by blaming it on Hernandez.

"They're handing out immunity like its candy on Halloween! Mr. Haggan is the next Oprah Winfrey: you get immunity! You get immunity, we've all got immunity, everybody's got immunity!"

Meanwhile, prosecution maintains that Hernandez is the tie between the murder car and the murder weapon and killed the men because he felt disrespected when one of the men bumped into him.

He says Hernandez's fiance Shayanna Jenkins lied during testimony to cover up his whereabouts.

"She actually is trying to give him an alibi for the time of the murders."

