Woonsocket double shooting suspect arrested in Massachusetts

Joshue Rojas. Courtesy of the Woonsocket Police Department. Joshue Rojas. Courtesy of the Woonsocket Police Department.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. - Police have arrested a suspect on Tuesday wanted for his connection to a double shooting back in March.

Joshue Rojas, 23, was arrested when he was found hiding out in an apartment on Sargeant Street in Holyoke, M.A., around 7:00 p.m.

Rojas had been on the run since the double shooting on Foundry Street and multiple agencies from Massachusetts and Rhode Island collaborated to locate and apprehend him.

Authorities say Rojas was arrested on a fugitive warrant, and he was charged with several firearms charges within the State of Rhode Island.

Another suspect, identified as Diego Garcia, 27, of Woonsocket was also arrested for his involvement in the double shooting.

Rojas was held overnight at the Holyoke Police Department pending his arraignment in Holyoke District Court.

The two shooting victims were transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

