Man arrested for attempting to sell cocaine in library

WOONSOCKET, R.I. - A man was arrested for trying to sell cocaine in the Woonsocket Public Library, authorities say.

According to a police report obtained by ABC6 News, the custodian at the library, located on Clinton Street alerted police of the incident.

An officer then approached the man, identified as 32-year-old Morino Gonzalez, who was sitting slouched in a chair without a book, and found four small bags of cocaine in his pants pocket.

When the officer seized the narcotics, Gonzalez threatened the officer saying "I’ll put an -expletive- bullet in your head."

Authorities say when running Gonzalez’s information, his fingerprints were found in the system under a different ID.

Under that name, there was interest from ICE.

The man's actual identification is unknown at his time.

