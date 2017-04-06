Man arrested for attempting to sell cocaine in library - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man arrested for attempting to sell cocaine in library

Morino Gonsalez. Courtesy of the Woonsocket Police Department. Morino Gonsalez. Courtesy of the Woonsocket Police Department.

By: News Staff

WOONSOCKET, R.I. - A man was arrested for trying to sell cocaine in the Woonsocket Public Library, authorities say.

According to a police report obtained by ABC6 News, the custodian at the library, located on Clinton Street alerted police of the incident.

An officer then approached the man, identified as 32-year-old Morino Gonzalez, who was sitting slouched in a chair without a book, and found four small bags of cocaine in his pants pocket.

When the officer seized the narcotics, Gonzalez threatened the officer saying "I’ll put an -expletive- bullet in your head."

Authorities say when running Gonzalez’s information, his fingerprints were found in the system under a different ID.

Under that name, there was interest from ICE.

The man's actual identification is unknown at his time.

