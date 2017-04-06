Man arrested for attempting to sell cocaine in library

Morino Gonsalez. Courtesy of the Woonsocket Police Department.
By: News Staff
news@abc6.com
@ABC6
WOONSOCKET, R.I. - A man was arrested for trying to sell cocaine in the Woonsocket Public Library, authorities say.
According to a police report obtained by ABC6 News, the custodian at the library, located on Clinton Street alerted police of the incident.
An officer then approached the man, identified as 32-year-old Morino Gonzalez, who was sitting slouched in a chair without a book, and found four small bags of cocaine in his pants pocket.
When the officer seized the narcotics, Gonzalez threatened the officer saying "I’ll put an -expletive- bullet in your head."
Authorities say when running Gonzalez’s information, his fingerprints were found in the system under a different ID.
Under that name, there was interest from ICE.
The man's actual identification is unknown at his time.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017