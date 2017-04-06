US attacks Syrian air base with about 60 missiles after Syrian c - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

US attacks Syrian air base with about 60 missiles after Syrian chemical weapons attack

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The United States has attacked a Syrian air base with roughly 60 cruise missiles in response to a chemical weapons attack it blames on President Bashar Assad.              

U.S. officials say the Tomahawk missiles were fired from two warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeting a government-controlled air base in Syria.             

U.S. officials say Syrian government aircraft killed dozens of civilians by using chlorine mixed with a nerve agent, possibly sarin, earlier this week.              

The bombing represents President Donald Trump's most dramatic military order since taking office.

The Obama administration threatened attacking Assad's forces for previous chemical weapons attacks, but never followed through.

