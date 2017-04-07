PawSox Season Opener at Lehigh Valley Rained Out - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

PawSox Season Opener at Lehigh Valley Rained Out

PawSox news release...

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Thursday night’s scheduled season opener between the Pawtucket Red Sox and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs was postponed due to heavy rains in the area.

The teams are now scheduled to begin the season Friday at 7:05 p.m., continue the series Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and make up Thursday’s rainout with a doubleheader Sunday beginning at 12:35 p.m. Sunday’s doubleheader will feature a pair of seven-inning games.

Radio coverage for Friday’s season opener on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 6:35 p.m.

The PawSox return to Pawtucket for Monday’s home opener against the Syracuse Chiefs, with first pitch slated for 6:15 p.m. The four-game series continues through Thursday, and the PawSox' seven-game homestand runs through Saturday, April 15.

