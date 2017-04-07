Bruins Forward Brad Marchand Suspended Two Game for Ugly Stick W - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bruins Forward Brad Marchand Suspended Two Game for Ugly Stick Work Against Tampa Bay

NEW YORK (AP) _ Boston Bruins scoring leader Brad Marchand has been suspended for two games for spearing Tampa Bay defenseman Jake Dotchin. He will lose nearly $110,000 in salary.


        The disciplinary action by the NHL on Thursday will sideline Marchand for the rest of the regular season. The Bruins have clinched a playoff spot and have two games left before the postseason. Marchand will miss two homes _ Ottawa on Thursday, Washington on Saturday.


        Marchand drew a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct at 19:20 of the first period Tuesday night. He lifted his stick into Dotchin's groin area in front of the Lightning net.


        Marchand has 85 points this season _ 39 goals, 46 assists. He had been suspended four times for a total of 12 games before this ban.

