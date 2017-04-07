Two Warwick elementary schools set to have fire alarms installed

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. — Fire alarms are set to be installed at two elementary schools Friday after going months without any working fire safety system.

Officials say that when those systems failed at Norwood and Holliman Elementary, the school’s janitors started to roam the hallways to monitor for any potential hazards.

After outraged parents found out about this situation, firefighters were brought in to keep an eye out for any safety concerns.

