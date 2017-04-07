Pawtucket Avenue Bridge closed for weekend repairs - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pawtucket Avenue Bridge closed for weekend repairs

By: News Staff

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Accelerated bridge construction will begin this weekend to replace the Pawtucket Avenue Bridge in East Providence.

Construction on the bridge will begin Friday night at 7p.m. and will run until Monday at 6 a.m.

There will be several lane closures.

1-95 East and West will be reduced from three lanes to two for the weekend.

All traffic will shift onto 1-95 Eastbound.

“We’ll be correcting it once and for all. We’ll have another structurally deficient bridge taken off the roads and put back in good operating condition,” said RIDOT Director Peter Alviti.

This will be the first of eight weekend closures on the bridge. Those closures will be in effect during the four month construction period.

The next weekend closures will occur April 14th to 17th.

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
