Local officials react to Syrian airstrikes

Local officials react to Syrian airstrikes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Local lawmakers responded to Thursday night’s airstrike into Syria.

Senator Jack Reed and Congressman Jim Langevin stated that, while they support the president’s actions, this raises questions about how the president will work with Congress moving forward.

Reed, a ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, asked what this action means for the future of us involvement in the country adding the administration will have to “set out legal justification for tonight’s action” and future actions against the Assad regime.

“Tonight, President Trump took action in response to the Assad regime’s illegal and horrific chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians. The question now is what the consequences and reactions will be, and what are the President’s strategic and long-range goals and plans with respect to U.S. involvement in Syria?,” said Senator Reed.

“Moving forward, the President must consult with Congress to determine how the United States will deal with Assad’s regime and determine what our strategic objectives will be. No nation has the right to use chemical weapons against innocent civilians and the world must speak with one voice condemning the actions of President Assad,” said Congressman Langevin. 

