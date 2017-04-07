Taunton 2-alarm fire displaces 14, injures elderly couple - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Taunton 2-alarm fire displaces 14, injures elderly couple

By: News Staff

TAUNTON, M.A. — Fourteen people were displaced, including an elderly couple was taken to the hospital after a 2-alarm fire scorched a multi-family home early Friday morning. 

According to the Taunton Fire Department, a fire started in the basement of home on High Street around 4:00 a.m., and rapidly spread to the upper floors.

Upon arrival, crews saw flames shooting out of the roof. Fire crews say the home is likely a total loss. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. 

No other injuries were reported. 

