Taunton 2-alarm fire displaces 14, injures elderly couple

TAUNTON, M.A. — Fourteen people were displaced, including an elderly couple was taken to the hospital after a 2-alarm fire scorched a multi-family home early Friday morning.

According to the Taunton Fire Department, a fire started in the basement of home on High Street around 4:00 a.m., and rapidly spread to the upper floors.

Upon arrival, crews saw flames shooting out of the roof. Fire crews say the home is likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

