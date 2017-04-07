Man suffers two stab wounds after altercation in East Greenwich

By: News Staff

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — A man suffered two stab wounds after an altercation on Main Street near Dedford Street, in East Greenwich early Friday morning.

East Greenwich Police say, a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the right lower back, as well as the right buttocks around 2:30 a.m.

The unidentified victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to the East Greenwich Fire Department, there was an argument and quickly after, the victim was stabbed outside on the sidewalk.

No further information is available at this time.

