Man suffers two stab wounds after altercation in East Greenwich - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man suffers two stab wounds after altercation in East Greenwich

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — A man suffered two stab wounds after an altercation on Main Street near Dedford Street, in East Greenwich early Friday morning.

East Greenwich Police say, a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the right lower back, as well as the right buttocks around 2:30 a.m.

The unidentified victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to the East Greenwich Fire Department, there was an argument and quickly after, the victim was stabbed outside on the sidewalk. 

No further information is available at this time.

ABC6 News will update you as soon as new information becomes available.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.