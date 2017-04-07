Swedish PM calls truck crash a “terror attack”

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says everything indicates that a truck which has crashed into a major department store in downtown Stockholm is “a terror attack.”

Lofven says at least two people have been killed in the attack Friday afternoon on the Ahlens store.

Broadcaster SVT says at least five people have been killed in the attack but police could not immediately confirm that.

Swedish radio says at least three people have died.

The Aftonbladet daily says Swedish beermaker Spendrups said its truck had been carjacked earlier Friday.

The most recent attack in Stockholm was on Dec. 11, 2010, when an Iraqi-born Swede, Taimour Abdulwahab al-Abdaly, detonated two devices, including one that killed him, in central Stockholm.

JUST IN: Video shows people fleeing after truck drives into crowd on street in Stockholm; police say there are several people injured. pic.twitter.com/2O6CUzngEP — ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2017

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017