Warwick police seek credit card thief

WARWICK, R.I. — The Warwick Police Department is seeking help to identify a male suspect wanted for theft and fraudulent purchases on a stolen credit card.

According to Warwick Police, they are searching for a male, who was last seen wearing acid wash jeans, a grey sweatshirt, grey jacket, and black shoes.

The suspect allegedly saw a woman drop her wallet, waited for her to walk away and kicked the wallet towards a clothing rack.

He then casually walked over to pick it up, and made two fraudulent purchases; one in Warwick, and another in Providence.

He was last seen on camera inside an Old Navy clothing store in Warwick.

Anyone with information leading to the location and apprehension of this suspect is encouraged to call the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4200.

