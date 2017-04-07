Malnourished dog found in Hopkinton up for adoption

By: News Staff

HOPKINTON, R.I. - Police in Hopkinton are looking into a possible case of animal neglect.

This female boxer mix, lovingly named River by the Hopkinton Police Department, was found living under a pile of wood on Narragansett Way, March 29th, 2017.

She was extremely malnourished and her nails were so long they were growing into the pads on her feet, authorities say.

The dog was treated at the Richmond Veterinary Hospital and is said to be doing very well.

River is now up for adoption.

Police say it is unknown how long this dog has been in the area for, and it's not out of the realm of possibility that she was lost or a runaway.

If you are interested in adopting River, you are asked to contact Hopkinton Animal Control at (401) 377-7785.

