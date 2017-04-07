Six arrested and charged after cocaine bust in Central Falls - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Six arrested and charged after cocaine bust in Central Falls

Courtesy of the Central Falls Police Department. Courtesy of the Central Falls Police Department.

CENTRAL FALLS – Six people are facing serious drug charges after police executed search warrants on several homes in Central Falls leading to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine.

Central Falls Police say two residencies on Fletcher Street and another on Washington Street, were searched following a narcotics investigation.

Cocaine with a street value of approximately $20,000, along with digital scales, packaging materials, US currency, and multiple cellular phones were seized from the locations.

Paul Washburn, 27, Latoya Velez, 29, John DeJesus, 31, Juan DeJesus, 28, Gary Hernandez, 32, and Luis Arocho, 24 were all arrested and charged with the following offenses:

  • Manufacturing with intent to deliver cocaine
  • Controlled substance conspiracy
  • Distribution of a controlled substance near a school zone
  • Maintaining a common nuisance

Officials tell ABC6 News all subjects were held overnight at police headquarters and arraigned this morning at 6th District Court in Providence.

Velez was provided bail of $5000.00 with surety.

All other subjects will be held without bail as a Superior Court Violators.

