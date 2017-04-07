Providence fire sends two to hospital - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence fire sends two to hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire ripped through a house in Providence Friday afternoon.

Fire crews told ABC6 News they responded to Rutland Street around 1:00 p.m., for the report of heavy flames coming from the home.

One person was rescued from the top floor of the home, and was taken to the hospital; their injuries are unknown at this time.

The two others in the home at the time of the fire were able to evacuate, but one was also taken to the hospital; their condition is also unknown.

Providence Fire says combating the blaze, and rescuing the person on the top floor was difficult due to large amounts of debris inside the home.

Officials say the people who lived there may have been hoarders.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

