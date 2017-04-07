Police officer suspended for urinating outside

Photo credit: What's Up Newp
NEWPORT, R.I. – A police officer has been suspended after a photograph was taken of him urinating in public.
According to a press release from the Newport Police Department, the chief of police received an email from a social media website on Friday. The email included a photo of what appears to be a uniformed Newport Police Officer urinating outside.
According to police, the email stated that a person took the photo earlier this week from inside their home. They said the photo shows the officer urinating on their property.
Police say the officer in the photo is a member of the Newport Police Department Retired Officer Corps. The officer was on a road construction details when the photo was taken.
The officer has been suspended from performing any duties pending investigation.
