Police officer suspended for urinating outside - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police officer suspended for urinating outside

Posted: Updated:
Photo credit: What's Up Newp Photo credit: What's Up Newp

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

NEWPORT, R.I. – A police officer has been suspended after a photograph was taken of him urinating in public.

According to a press release from the Newport Police Department, the chief of police received an email from a social media website on Friday. The email included a photo of what appears to be a uniformed Newport Police Officer urinating outside.

According to police, the email stated that a person took the photo earlier this week from inside their home. They said the photo shows the officer urinating on their property.

Police say the officer in the photo is a member of the Newport Police Department Retired Officer Corps. The officer was on a road construction details when the photo was taken.

The officer has been suspended from performing any duties pending investigation.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6    2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.