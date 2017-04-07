Providence Middle School Student Wins InvestWrite Competition

By: Tim Studebaker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Imagine you're back in middle school. You show up for your Friday classes, and find out there's an assembly. Not a big deal, happens all the time, right? Then you find out the assembly was called to honor you and one of your achievements. It happened today in Providence.

It started as a normal Friday at De La Salle Middle School. But for 13–year old Sarah Wong, the day took a positive turn.

Liz Reidel, Vice President of the SIFMA (Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association) Foundation says, "Sarah Wong finished in first place in the middle school Rhode Island InvestWrite Competition."

Students in the InvestWrite Competition participate in a stock market game held by SIFMA. The students write an essay based on their experience. Sarah wrote about the company Alphabet.

Reidel says, "She was asked to select a company to discuss that utilizes augmented reality, virtual reality and whether or not she felt that was a good long term potential investment ."

This was Sarah's second time winning the competition. This time, it was her social studies teacher, Anne Ejnes, who had her class participate.

Ejnes says, "They learn a lot about real world applications of the things they're learning in school, and they learn how current events affect the markets."

Sarah and her fellow students were in an assembly Friday. Sarah's mother, brother, and the SIFMA representative snuck into the theatre during the assembly to surprise her with her award. As far as the surprise goes? Success.

Wong says, "She started to describe the things that I do and I got a little excited. And then she called my name, and I was really, really happy."

For winning, Sarah receives a trophy, a banner for the school to hang with her name on it, a $100 Amex gift check, and she'll get to go to SIFMA's annual awards ceremony in Cranston.

