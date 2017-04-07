Rehab project complete on Newport Bridge

By Alana Cerrone

One of the most iconic landmarks in Rhode Island just received some much-needed TLC in the form of an 8-year, $100-million rehab project by The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority.

Any steel that was corroded was replaced, returning the bridge to its original condition circa 1969, when it was first built.

Then the whole thing was painted.

Crews even get down below the bridge to paint and replace steel down there.

In all, they painted over 3.5 million square feet of steel with a protective coating of paint in a shade created by Sherwin Williams specifically for this bridge. It’s called ‘Newport Blue.’

