Police find remains of missing Fall River woman

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

CRANSTON, R.I. —Police arrested a 32-year-old man for the murder of a Fall River woman who went missing on April 1st.

James Lombardi of Cranston was arrested for the murder of 28-year-old Krystal Boswell.

Police dug up the victim’s body at 9 Preston Avenue Thursday night after they received an anonymous tip.

Officials first searched Lombardi's home on Wakefield Avenue where they say the killing happened.

A neighbor said there was a crime scene car yesterday morning around 6:45 and cops have been seen coming in and out of the property ever since.

Police began digging Wednesday night.

"We found out they were looking for a body so that was pretty unnerving to hear,” said Sheila Demoura, a neighbor on Preston Avenue.

According to police, Lombardi was contracted to fix the roof of the house on Preston Avenue which was recently bought by new homeowners but is currently vacant.

Police said a neighbor spotted Lombardi digging a hole in the yard by hand last Sunday and it was 6 and half feet deep.

James Lombardi lives with his father, John Lombardi, who is a taxi driver. Lombardi used his father’s taxi to move Boswell's body between locations

The medical examiner said Boswell was killed by suffocation and blunt force trauma to the head.

Police said numerous pieces of evidence were taken from Lombardi’s Wakefield Avenue home.

Police say they do not know how Lombardi and Boswell knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017