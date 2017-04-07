PawSox Offense Bashes IronPigs In Season Opener

Pawtucket Red Sox Press Release

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Pawtucket Red Sox put on a record-setting offensive performance and throttled the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 14-7, in the season opener on a chilly Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The 14 runs marked the most in a season opener for the PawSox (1-0) since at least 1977 (and eclipsed the 2016 season-high output), as all nine starters recorded at least one RBI or run. Center fielder Rusney Castillo (2-for-5, 2 RBI) and left fielder Brian Bogusevic (2-for-4, 2 BB, 3 RBI), who was an International League All-Star with Lehigh Valley in 2015, powered the offense. Pawtucket used a three-run second inning, a six-run third and a four-run sixth to grab the opener of the four-game set with the IronPigs (0-1).

PawSox starter Shawn Haviland — a Connecticut native, Harvard graduate and Boston resident — settled in after the first two innings. The righty ended up working 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts, including five consecutive from the end of the fourth through the start of the sixth. Fellow righty Chandler Shepherd followed and fanned four in 2.1 perfect innings. After the second inning, PawSox pitching didn’t allow a hit until the ninth.

In his return from a torn ACL suffered in late May last season, first baseman and No. 4 Red Sox prospect Sam Travis doubled twice and walked twice. The former Indiana standout also batted twice in both the third and sixth innings.

The PawSox have now won 11 of their last 12 season openers.

After the IronPigs struck first with a run in the first, Pawtucket stormed back in the second. With two outs, shortstop Mike Miller smacked an RBI single to right field. Second baseman Jantzen Witte then scored on a wild pitch before Castillo supplied an RBI single to right of his own to stake the PawSox to an early 3-1 lead.

But Lehigh Valley reclaimed the lead, 4-3, with a three-run second, highlighted by a two-run single up the middle from catcher Jorge Alfaro.

Pawtucket exploded for a six-run outburst in the third. Right fielder Bryce Brentz lifted a sacrifice fly to deep right, Bogusevic drilled a two-run triple to right-center and Witte stroked a run-scoring double off the wall in right. Castillo then added an RBI single, and Miller scored on a wild pitch to extend the PawSox lead to 9-4.

In the sixth, Pawtucket sent 10 to the plate and tacked on four more runs on a Bogusevic RBI double, a Lehigh Valley error, a wild pitch and a hit by pitch. Third baseman Matt Dominguez drove in Travis in the ninth to stretch the lead to 14-4.

The series continues Saturday at 6:35 p.m., as the PawSox send left-hander Brian Johnson to the bump opposite IronPigs righty Ricardo Pinto. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the weekly PawSox Insider Show at 5:05 p.m.

The PawSox return to Pawtucket for Monday’s home opener against the Syracuse Chiefs, with first pitch slated for 6:15 p.m. The seven-game homestand runs through Saturday, April 15. Good seats are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open daily from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. as well as this Saturday from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. during the annual free PawSox Open House at McCoy. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.