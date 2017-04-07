Red Sox Bullpen Spoils Late Comeback In Detroit - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Red Sox Bullpen Spoils Late Comeback In Detroit

Posted: Updated:

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer

       DETROIT (AP) - JaCoby Jones capped a wild eighth inning with a bases-loaded walk, and the Detroit Tigers outlasted the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Friday to win their ninth straight home opener.

        The Tigers blew a 4-0 lead in the top of the eighth, when Pablo Sandoval gave the Red Sox the lead with a three-run homer off Francisco Rodriguez. But what the Detroit bullpen had squandered, the Boston relievers quickly gave back.

        Heath Hembree (0-1) walked two batters, and pinch-hitter Mikie Mahtook followed with a tying double off Robby Scott. Joe Kelly then allowed consecutive walks to James McCann and Jones, forcing in the final run.

        The Red Sox put runners on second and third in the ninth against Rodriguez (1-0), but Chris Young popped out to end it.
 
        AP-WF-04-07-17 2111GMT
 

