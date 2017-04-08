State asks anglers to avoid rivers as trout season begins

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ State environmental officials are urging anglers to avoid rivers this weekend and use caution due to recent heavy rains.

The trout fishing season kicked off at sunrise on Saturday.

The Department of Environmental Management encourages anglers to fish at one of the nearly 60 stocked ponds across the state.

The department says rivers are experiencing dangerously high waters and the fast-moving currents, combined with poor footing along some stretches, are extremely hazardous.

It's particularly concerned about bodies of water in the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed and the Pawtuxet River.

A list of stocked waters is available on the department's website.

Lake Tiogue in Coventry will be stocked because of improved water levels in the lake.

Anglers must have a current Rhode Island fishing license and Trout Conservation Stamp.

© The Associated Press WLNE-TV 2017