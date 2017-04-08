Rhode Island's attorney general warns of Medicare fraud scam - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island's attorney general warns of Medicare fraud scam

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Rhode Island's attorney general is warning about a scam artist posing as a representative from the state's health insurance exchange to get personal information from Medicare patients.

Peter Kilmartin says his office was alerted that Rhode Island Medicare patients were receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be a representative of HealthSource RI.

He says the male caller requested personal information, including the patient's Medicare number.

Kilmartin is reminding residents to never provide that number to anyone over the telephone. He says it can be used to set up fake businesses to bill Medicare for health-related items that are never provided to the Medicare subscriber.

Kilmartin says his office confirmed with HealthSource RI that the agency never contacts people over the phone to ask for such information.

© The Associated Press WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.