Specialty 'Bristol 4th of July' license plates handed out

1,447 people who ordered their special Bristol 4th of July Celebration license plates can finally tack it on to their car.

Saturday, the 4th of July Committee handed out the plates and swapped out over 1,000 old plates for the new special edition ones.

This has been a long time coming - back in 2011, the committee needed at least 900 people to submit applications before the plates could be made. They received over 1000.

The plates cost $41.50 each - $20 goers to the committee, and $5 of that goes to the Rhode Island Veterans Home. People were also encouraged to bring a canned goods donation for the East Bay Community Center.

The specially-designed plate is adorned with stars, stripes, and fireworks.

Bristol 4th of July Parade.

