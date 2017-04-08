UPDATE: Police ID remains discovered in North Attleboro woods

By: News Staff

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. –The human remains found in the woods in North Attleboro have been positively identified Friday afternoon, says Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

The remains, found on April 7th, 2017, have been identified as Joseph Pinheiro, 49, of East Providence, RI.

Foul play is not suspected in this case, authorities say.



A man walking his dogs discovered Pinheiro’s remains at the end of Betts Drive, around 5:30 p.m.

After the initial discovery, North Attleboro Police and Massachusetts State Police conducted a search of the area and discovered other bones, clothing, and personal items.



Sources tell ABC6 News Pinheiro was last seen on January 9, 2016 and was officially reported missing on January 18, 2016.



The Bristol County District Attorney added: “although foul play is not suspected, the death investigation is ongoing.”

No further information is available at this time.

