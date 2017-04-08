Kamara, Agudelo Help Revolution Blank Dynamo, 2-0 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Kamara, Agudelo Help Revolution Blank Dynamo, 2-0

Posted: Updated:

        FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Kei Kamara and Juan Agudelo scored second-half goals and the New England Revolution beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Saturday.

        Neither team had a shot on goal in the first half, but in the 52nd minute, Lee Nguyen nudged the ball past a couple of defenders through to Kamara for a breakaway score. Goalkeeper Tyler Deric blocked the initial shot but the rebound came back to Karama, who scored his second goal this season for New England (2-2-1).

        Agudelo, who had sent a close-in header over the charging Deric and the bar during extra time in the first half, scored an insurance goal off a rebound in the 72nd minute after Deric had punched out a cross by Kelyn Rowe. It was Agudelo's third goal this season.

        The Dynamo (3-2-0) came in averaging an MLS-best 2.75 goals per game, led by Erick Torres with six. But Torres didn't get a shot off, and Cody Cropper turned away the Dynamo's only shot on target.
 
        AP-WF-04-08-17 2053GMT
 

