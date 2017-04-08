P-Bruins Shut Out Sound Tigers In Bridgeport

Bridgeport, CT – The Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Saturday night 3-0 in the final matchup between the division rivals this season. The P-Bruins got goals from Danton Heinen, Matt Grzelcyk and Jake DeBrusk while Malcom Subban earned the start between the pipes.

After a back-and-forth start to the opening period, Providence stuck first in transition. At 10:52 Tommy Cross found Heinen who was able to enter the zone by sending a feed to Jordan Szwarz. Szwarz’s shot went wide left off the boards, but it bounced to Heinen at the right goal line and he somehow stuffed in his 14th goal of the season. Both teams continued to have chances as the period ended, but Providence entered the intermission up 1-0.

The P-Bruins wasted little time extending their lead in the second, as Grzelcyk’s goal at 1:37 made things 2-0. While on a 5-on-3 power play, Austin Czarnik skated with the puck to the center of his attacking zone to create space and found Peter Mueller in the right corner. He sent a centering pass to Grzelcyk in the left slot and his one-timer found the open net for his sixth goal of the season. The Sound Tigers had some chances late, but Subban stood his ground and Providence entered the break up 2-0.

Bridgeport applied some pressure to start the third, but Providence was able to thwart their momentum and hold them off the scoreboard. Subban made some huge stops to rob the Sound Tigers of their first goal, as he earned his first shutout of the season. DeBrusk sealed the deal with an empty net goal, his 17th of the season, as the P-Bruins went on to a 3-0 win.

Subban stopped all 34 shots he faced while Eamon McAdam stopped 22 of 24. Providence was 1-2 on the power play and 5-5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins conclude their regular season home schedule tomorrow afternoon at the Dunk when they welcome the first place Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins to town for a 3:05pm faceoff. The team can clinch their fifth straight postseason berth with a victory or an overtime loss.

- - - - -

The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 20 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.

For all the latest Providence Bruins news and updates visit ProvidenceBruins.com or follow the team on Facebook at facebook.com/providencebruins or Twitter at twitter.com/AHLBruins.