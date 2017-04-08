PawSox Edge IronPigs, 3-2, To Start Season At 2-0

Pawtucket Red Sox Press Release

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — After a high-scoring season opener to begin the weekend, the Pawtucket Red Sox squeaked out a 3-2 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park to improve to 2-0 to begin the campaign.

The PawSox (2-0) grabbed a pair of runs in the fourth, added another in the sixth and received five stout innings from the bullpen. In their respective Pawtucket debuts, left-hander Edgar Olmos (3 IP, 1 R) and righty Erik Cordier (2 IP, 4 K) combined to fend off the IronPigs (0-2).

PawSox starting pitcher Brian Johnson, the Red Sox No. 7 prospect according to Baseball America, racked up seven strikeouts over four innings of one-run ball. Johnson, however, took a line drive off the head to start of the bottom of the fifth. He left the field under his own power.

Pawtucket third baseman Matt Dominguez (2-3, BB, RBI) and designated hitter Allen Craig (1-3, 2B, BB, RBI) led the offense a night after the PawSox pounded out 14 hits and 14 runs in the season opener.

The PawSox broke the scoring seal in the fourth inning. After catcher Blake Swihart reached second on an error, Dominguez drove him in with a single to center. Craig then followed with a wall-ball double to left to push Pawtucket in front, 2-0.

The IronPigs chopped the deficit in half later in the fourth when No. 9 hitter Jesmuel Valentin cracked an RBI single down the left-field line to plate left fielder Cam Perkins.

Pawtucket grabbed a run back in the sixth and made it 3-1 when it loaded the bases and first baseman Sam Travis scored from third on a ground ball to second.

Lehigh Valley pulled back within one when Valentin again pulled an RBI single to left to drive in first baseman Rhys Hoskins and cut the margin to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth.

Cordier, who pitched in Japan’s Pacific League last season, earned the save and buttoned up the victory.

The teams conclude the four-game series with a doubleheader Sunday starting at 12:35 p.m. Left-hander Henry Owens gets the ball in the first of the two seven-inning games, and reliever Marcus Walden will start the back half of the twin bill. Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the PawSox Pre-Game Show at 12:05 p.m.

The PawSox return to Pawtucket for Monday’s home opener against the Syracuse Chiefs, with first pitch slated for 6:15 p.m. The seven-game homestand runs through Saturday, April 15. Good seats are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open daily from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.